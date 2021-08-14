Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Reza nezhadmusavi

Covid 19 Disease statistics Mobile app 😷

Reza nezhadmusavi
Reza nezhadmusavi
  • Save
Covid 19 Disease statistics Mobile app 😷 statistics covid 19 disease design app designer ui design covid corona virus mobile design app design date covid covid 19 vaccine coronavirus vaccine coronavirus covid-19 covid19 health app health care health
Download color palette

Hi 🙂
I'm here to share my last concept design about COVID-19😷 with you!

If you like it, press the "L" button🤍

Available for new project ✅👇🏻
rezanezhadmdesign@gmail.com

Follow me on:
Dribbble | Twitter | Instagram | Figma |

Reza nezhadmusavi
Reza nezhadmusavi

More by Reza nezhadmusavi

View profile
    • Like