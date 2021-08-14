Ollie Vakhni

Social media

Ollie Vakhni
Ollie Vakhni
Hire Me
  • Save
Social media socialmedia designing uxdesign graphic design branding logo 3d ui
Download color palette

Social Media

Most people use more than one social media. Here is a social media platform that lets you create, schedule, and publish news. You can also:

-edit and automatically resize images according to each network’s unique specs
-moderate comments and respond to customer service requests
-stream and more..

Do you enjoy our new design. Let me know about it!

hit me up for cooperation.

💕💕💕

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Ollie Vakhni
Ollie Vakhni
developing design that enhances productivity
Hire Me

More by Ollie Vakhni

View profile
    • Like