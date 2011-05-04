Joshua Boyd

Straight Shooters North America

Joshua Boyd
Joshua Boyd
Hire Me
  • Save
Straight Shooters North America identity logo desaturated brown
Download color palette

For a long while now I've wanted to put together a brand with my own t-shirt designs and this is the beginning stages of logo exploration. These are born from many many moleskine sketches.

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
Joshua Boyd
Joshua Boyd
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Joshua Boyd

View profile
    • Like