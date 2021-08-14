Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ha Nguyen

Covid-19 Health Portal App

Ha Nguyen
Ha Nguyen
mobileapp mobiledesign uidesign productdesign figma uxcasestudy uxdesign ux ui design
Cowin is a Covid-19 portal and healthcare tool for cities to ensure citizens have punctual updates on the disease and safely take care of themselves.

Read more about the case study on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/125302271/Covid-19-Health-Portal-UX-Case-Study

Ha Nguyen
Ha Nguyen

