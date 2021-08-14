Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wina Hafidh

Photo Stock Website 404 Variation

Here's the scenario : The choosen photo by a certain photographer got showcased (could be more than one). Then the team edited the photo to add '404' in the photo. Then put it in the 404 page of the website.

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
