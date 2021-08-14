MINJO Logo Design!

Logo For Minjo!!!

Hello Guys,

If you like my design , please 'LIKE' my design & Give your valuable 'COMMENT'.

Don't forget to 'FOLLOW' me for getting a Professional Modern design Everyday.

Logo Concept Letter M..

For more information and work inquiry: or Dribbble DM:

Mail: unbox996@gmail.com

Whatsapp: +8801980804524

Follow me on:

instagram