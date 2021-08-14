Cheryl Paulsen

Blinkenlights Symphony: CD jewel case concept

Cheryl Paulsen
Cheryl Paulsen
  • Save
Blinkenlights Symphony: CD jewel case concept graphic design print case jewel cd design
Download color palette

A cd jewel case design I created back when I was studying graphic design.
2009

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Cheryl Paulsen
Cheryl Paulsen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Cheryl Paulsen

View profile
    • Like