Enver Studio

#Dark Logix - CRM Dashboard Screen

#Dark Logix - CRM Dashboard Screen uiux dashboard minimalism bot sales customer crm
  1. Variant 1.jpg
  2. Variant 2.jpg
  3. Variant 3.jpg
  4. Variant 4.jpg

Hi yo! what’s up?,

This time I will show the latest project about CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Dashboard.
Hope you like it! Cheers for checking out.

----------------------------------------------------

Thanks !

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
