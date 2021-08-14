Dreams for a Business Owner - Open The Door!

This is a live page, built with SFDC frameworks - Visualforce + Aura + LWC + JS + Bootstrap5.1 + apex back-end.

The table is fairly simple, focused on offering a business owner the utility to accomplish high-level but effective analysis with just a few clicks to grab a prioritized view (like sorting for highest ARR, Lowest Health, or otherwise.

Additional utility here is each link in the table, such as the account and contact links open slide-out records where one can investigate/edit the current/living record interface for that particular person or account.

On the right -- we have 4 utility buttons allowing us to drill-into any given row

1. Intervene opens a smart modal, auto-populating the pool of invitees dynamically and ultimately allowing for an invite to be sent, and an event to be stored on any calendar software.

2. Investigate opens a full-screen modal which includes deeper analytical dashboards on that particular row (account on this table), such as trends, NPS, CSAT, NRR, etc. In the same modal we have 2 buttons, 1 which leads to a second step of the modal wizard for deeper diving -- This shows an interactive timeline view of the account, and all records, touchpoints, meetings, support tickets, etc., for years. You can scroll through, identify issues, paterns, and engage by hovering over any item,

2.5 the second button allows you to use intelligent intervention modal again (for inviting primary stakeholders to a meeting)

3. User Map leads to a drag-and-drop interface where an org-chart can be tracked, It is intelligent. It is connected to CDP sources and serves the business owners extremely granular detail on each user or contact inside account.

4. Insights is a maturity modeler interface, integrated with the user map - All goals and problems of the customers are tracked and attributed here, as the business owners works towards solving problems!

On the bottom left, you have 3 small anchors, which allow a business owner to Identify a customer problem (roadblock), log a meeting of any-type, or even look at their integrated calendar, to check their schedule, directly in-frame and in-flow. Clicking any of these anchors will not clear the data, or require another tab,

None of the buttons, filters, or otherwise require the opening of additional tabs.

The top-left includes 4 selectors, each of which allow the business owners to gain a different, unique, and equally valuable view on their business with similar utility items in each table, no matter the objects in question. This one page application takes care of 90% of a business owner's needs for investigation, operationalization of account management, analysis, success planning, voice of the customer, creation of action plans, and more, all without ever opening a second tab.

90% of the code here is straight HTML or Visualforce.