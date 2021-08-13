Jyotiprakash Sahoo

Ecommerce

Jyotiprakash Sahoo
Jyotiprakash Sahoo
  • Save
Ecommerce ux ui prdouct design animation 3d
Download color palette

Hi, dribblers,
Here is the concept of Ecommerce platform where we can buy products and get faster delivery and easy ,secure payment methord.

Hope you all like it !!
Eager to hear your thoughts and comments! Feel free to share your views on this.
Press "L" if you like it.

Available for crafting your ideas.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jyotiprakash_sahoo/

Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Jyotiprakash Sahoo
Jyotiprakash Sahoo

More by Jyotiprakash Sahoo

View profile
    • Like