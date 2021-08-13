Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ali Husni

Covid Vaccine App

Ali Husni
Ali Husni
  • Save
Covid Vaccine App uiuxdesign motion ui animation maps covid-19 vaccine mobile app ui animation ux design uiux tracking location vaccine covid animation design ui design design concept animation after effects ux ui motion graphics
Download color palette

Hello Folks !
I want to share my exploration about Covid Vaccine App. In this application you can find out the details of the vaccine and find the nearest vaccination location. Hope you guys like it and feel free to comment.

Details & Prototype in instagram
https://www.instagram.com/p/CSgSJjiphOv/

Ali Husni
Ali Husni

More by Ali Husni

View profile
    • Like