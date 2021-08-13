Ohnorr

#DailyUI 014 Countdown Timer

Ohnorr
Ohnorr
  • Save
#DailyUI 014 Countdown Timer ios countdown timer illustration app ui dailyui design branding
Download color palette

"Design a Countdown Timer. Is it for an app? An interface for an oven? A sport related countdown? A launch countdown for NASA? " p.s: i can't post 2 shots at once so no video of the auto-animate i tried using, check my twitter :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Ohnorr
Ohnorr

More by Ohnorr

View profile
    • Like