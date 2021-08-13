Visoice (Azhar maulana)

Personal Project (VISOICE) Brand identitiy

Visoice (Azhar maulana)
Visoice (Azhar maulana)
  • Save
Personal Project (VISOICE) Brand identitiy visoice brand identitiy branding illustration logo design photoshop
Download color palette

personal project VISOICE Brand identity design

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Visoice (Azhar maulana)
Visoice (Azhar maulana)

More by Visoice (Azhar maulana)

View profile
    • Like