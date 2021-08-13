🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hola!
This is my first shot on dribbble. AMYKU - Scholarship Awardee Monthly Report Mobile App.
Press "L" if you like it 👌
Feel free to give your feedback in the comment section.
-----------------
Knock me up on email for collaboration ekadisaputraa@gmail.com