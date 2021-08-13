Eka Adi Saputra

AMYKU - Scholarship Awardee Monthly Report Mobile App

Eka Adi Saputra
Eka Adi Saputra
  • Save
AMYKU - Scholarship Awardee Monthly Report Mobile App app ui ux
Download color palette

Hola!

This is my first shot on dribbble. AMYKU - Scholarship Awardee Monthly Report Mobile App.

Press "L" if you like it 👌

Feel free to give your feedback in the comment section.

-----------------
Knock me up on email for collaboration ekadisaputraa@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Eka Adi Saputra
Eka Adi Saputra
Like