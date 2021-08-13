sixtwenty studio

Cracker - Monoline Serif font

sixtwenty studio
sixtwenty studio
  • Save
Cracker - Monoline Serif font display shop fancy restaurant gothic antique cracker hand-made cookies card typographic ornate number poster typeface word logo tasty cafe modern
Download color palette

Cracker is a monoline serif style display font that is suitable for bakery and snack brands.

Cracker is perfect for posters, t-shirts, book covers, packaging, stickers, quotes and all designs that require cute and interesting elements.

Get it Here: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/cracker/ref/238133/

sixtwenty studio
sixtwenty studio

More by sixtwenty studio

View profile
    • Like