Solin’s App Icon Designs

Light pastel app icons

Solin’s App Icon Designs
Solin’s App Icon Designs
  • Save
Light pastel app icons pink yellow aesthetic new app designs app logos motion graphics graphic design ui logo illustration designs design branding art app icons app icon app
Download color palette

Some of the icons in the collection. pinterest.se/emeliesolin

Solin’s App Icon Designs
Solin’s App Icon Designs

More by Solin’s App Icon Designs

View profile
    • Like