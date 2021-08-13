Swastika Exodian

Jakarta Summer Olympic Games Proposal (Graphic Standard Manual)

Swastika Exodian
Swastika Exodian
  • Save
Jakarta Summer Olympic Games Proposal (Graphic Standard Manual) debut viral design openforwork graphic standard manual graphic design logo illustration branding advertising art
Jakarta Summer Olympic Games Proposal (Graphic Standard Manual) debut viral design openforwork graphic standard manual graphic design logo illustration branding advertising art
Jakarta Summer Olympic Games Proposal (Graphic Standard Manual) debut viral design openforwork graphic standard manual graphic design logo illustration branding advertising art
Jakarta Summer Olympic Games Proposal (Graphic Standard Manual) debut viral design openforwork graphic standard manual graphic design logo illustration branding advertising art
Jakarta Summer Olympic Games Proposal (Graphic Standard Manual) debut viral design openforwork graphic standard manual graphic design logo illustration branding advertising art
Jakarta Summer Olympic Games Proposal (Graphic Standard Manual) debut viral design openforwork graphic standard manual graphic design logo illustration branding advertising art
Jakarta Summer Olympic Games Proposal (Graphic Standard Manual) debut viral design openforwork graphic standard manual graphic design logo illustration branding advertising art
Jakarta Summer Olympic Games Proposal (Graphic Standard Manual) debut viral design openforwork graphic standard manual graphic design logo illustration branding advertising art
Download color palette
  1. GSM-01.png
  2. GSM-02.png
  3. GSM-05.png
  4. GSM-18.png
  5. GSM-20.png
  6. GSM-27.jpg
  7. gsm 2-04.png
  8. GSM-25.jpg

Graphic Standard Manual Jakarta Summer Olympic Game

Swastika Exodian
Swastika Exodian
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Swastika Exodian

View profile
    • Like