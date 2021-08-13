sixtwenty studio

Aeros Monoline Displat Font

Aeros Monoline Displat Font business lettering ornate 90s decorative fashion text banner typography typeface type poster letter font alphabet vintage modern label retro decoration
Aeros is an elegant, neat, modern and retro themed display font.

Aeros is perfect for posters, t-shirts, book covers, packaging, stickers, quotes and all designs that require modern and retro neat elements.

Get it Here: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/aeros-2/ref/238133/

