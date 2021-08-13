Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins

Online Food Ordering UI

Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins
Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins
  • Save
Online Food Ordering UI webapp food app ux design ui
Download color palette

Hey there,

I recently designed a simple UI for ordering food online.

What do you think about it?

Have a project?
Collinsnnamuka4@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins
Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins

More by Nnamuka Ifeanyichukwu Collins

View profile
    • Like