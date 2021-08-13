Desertwave

Trifold Brochure

Desertwave
Desertwave
  • Save
Trifold Brochure trifold brochure
Download color palette

This Trifold Brochure Template can be used for your business purpose or other sectors. You can easily change all text, shape, etc.

Features:

- US Letter Size
- 3 mm Bleed
- Easy to Edit
- CMYK color mode
- InDesign Template
- Compatible with InDesign, CS4, CS5, CS6, CC + Higher Version
- 300dpi
- Help Guide

Download: https://graphicriver.net/item/trifold-brochure/33466748

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Desertwave
Desertwave

More by Desertwave

View profile
    • Like