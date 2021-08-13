🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This Trifold Brochure Template can be used for your business purpose or other sectors. You can easily change all text, shape, etc.
Features:
- US Letter Size
- 3 mm Bleed
- Easy to Edit
- CMYK color mode
- InDesign Template
- Compatible with InDesign, CS4, CS5, CS6, CC + Higher Version
- 300dpi
- Help Guide
Download: https://graphicriver.net/item/trifold-brochure/33466748