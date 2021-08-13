eVac | Vaccination Registration Platform

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello guys, this is my exploration on vaccination registration landing page.
Introducing eVac, a digital platform to make it easier for users who want to find all information related to vaccinations. This platform also supports users who want to register for the vaccination program. In addition, there are other features such as status checks in the vaccination program, a complete explanation of each type of vaccine, vaccination locations near the user's location, and many more.
Drop your thoughts on the comment and hit "L" if you like what you see. Thanks!
Images by: Freepik
Feel free to contact me at: ravy.jeremy1@gmail.com