eVac | Vaccination Registration Platform

eVac | Vaccination Registration Platform covid covid-19 vaccination vaccine design website landing page web design ui ux design ux design ui design
Hello guys, this is my exploration on vaccination registration landing page.

Introducing eVac, a digital platform to make it easier for users who want to find all information related to vaccinations. This platform also supports users who want to register for the vaccination program. In addition, there are other features such as status checks in the vaccination program, a complete explanation of each type of vaccine, vaccination locations near the user's location, and many more.

Images by: Freepik

Feel free to contact me at: ravy.jeremy1@gmail.com

