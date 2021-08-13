This is a Corporate Modern business postcard or EDDM postcard template. Hope you'll like the design. Have a look. :)

How was it?

Check here: https://www.shutterstock.com/image-vector/corporate-modern-business-postcard-eddm-template-2021297651

https://stock.adobe.com/stock-photo/id/449628550

https://pikbest.com/templates/corporate-modern-business-postcard-or-eddm-postcard-template-with-clean-design_6065237.html

Follow me on

behance