#DailyUI #020 - Home Monitoring Dashboard

#DailyUI #020 - Home Monitoring Dashboard design ux ui
Here is the 20th daily UI design; a home monitoring dashboard. Using this the home owner can switch on/off bulbs, open/close doors, AC machine, CCTV cameras, wifi, and many more. The whole house -bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen, and garden- can be monitored using this same panel.

Tool used: Figma

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
