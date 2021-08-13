Tate Johnson

Reviewing job applications in Read Blindy

Reviewing job applications in Read Blindy light component tailwind progress bar inbox clean minimal simple web ui
Read Blindly (https://readblindly.com) is a way for teams to fairly review job applications. On this screen a reviewer can see a randomised list of applications which they can drill into to screen in and screen out. The reviewer can see their own progress as well as the progress their team mates have made. Designed and built 100% in HTML and CSS with Tailwind.

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
