Book tracking app design

Book tracking users want an easy to navigate app that looks modern. When I also discovered 7/8 users use a different app to find a digital book in the library, I figured it would be smart to include a library feature to increase engagement. You might be wondering if people even read books on their phones, and yes, research shows they do. So if anyone wants to launch a book tracking app, I've got some designs :) Check out my process at www.laurenenberg.com