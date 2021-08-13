Book tracking app design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Book tracking users want an easy to navigate app that looks modern. When I also discovered 7/8 users use a different app to find a digital book in the library, I figured it would be smart to include a library feature to increase engagement. You might be wondering if people even read books on their phones, and yes, research shows they do. So if anyone wants to launch a book tracking app, I've got some designs :) Check out my process at www.laurenenberg.com