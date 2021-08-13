Eish-Studio

Logo Depot Putra Luwes - RESTAURANT

Eish-Studio
Eish-Studio
  • Save
Logo Depot Putra Luwes - RESTAURANT branding brand graphic design logo
Download color palette

this is a design project for a simple restaurant that does not yet have a logo, the customer asks to make a logo for his restaurant and this is the result

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Eish-Studio
Eish-Studio

More by Eish-Studio

View profile
    • Like