Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Upraise | UI/UX Design Agency

Hire-Digital Logo | Social Hiring Platform

Upraise | UI/UX Design Agency
Upraise | UI/UX Design Agency
  • Save
Hire-Digital Logo | Social Hiring Platform icon branding typography design freelance hiring logo
Download color palette

We designed logo for a social hiring platform which promotes creative talent from instagram and tiktok.

Dont forget to Press "L" 💙

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Upraise | UI/UX Design Agency
Upraise | UI/UX Design Agency
Like