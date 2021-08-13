Cleber Faria

Loma

Cleber Faria
Cleber Faria
  • Save
Loma ambigram minimalism shoe love amor loma design logo
Download color palette

Logo ambigram created for a shoe store.
LOMA / AMOR

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Cleber Faria
Cleber Faria

More by Cleber Faria

View profile
    • Like