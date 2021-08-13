84designs

PJ diamond logo concept

PJ diamond logo concept pj monogram geometric logo creative diamond design pi diamond golden pj logo vector pj diamond diamond logo
Hello,

What do you think about this PJ or PI geometric concept for diamond company?

Please share your thoughts and questions in the comments section down below and stay safe.

--> If you're interested in adopting and growing it into a successful brand it can be yours.
--> Feel free drop me a message or via email dan.84designs@gmail.com for further discussion
--> A lifetime warranty and revisions is also included!

Let's make a mark, together!

I look forward to the opportunity to work with you.

Wishing you all a great new week!

Warmerst Regards,
Dan - 84designs

