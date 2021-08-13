Paolo Falqui / BLØPA

“Waves” Shopping Beach Walk

seaside futuristic modern beach architecture
I created a beachside shopping center, on a wooden open air walk, decorated with benches and white panels that give shadow to the walk, where take place shops, divided in four glass blocks. The walk have direct access to the beach and a spectacular views of sunrise/sunset on the sea.

