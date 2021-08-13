Fidrw

Profile Card Design UI

Fidrw
Fidrw
  • Save
Profile Card Design UI card branding graphic design design website design ux ui
Download color palette

A neuromophism background profile card for modern UI and ux. Let me know your feedback.
Grab the code https://codepen.io/fidrwui/full/MWmLWJw

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Fidrw
Fidrw

More by Fidrw

View profile
    • Like