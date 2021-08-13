Jonnie Rozin

DailyUI 004 - Calculator

DailyUI 004 - Calculator app branding design ux ui minimal
DailyUI 004 - Calculator app branding design ux ui minimal
Not only did I attempt to create a calculator for the first time in my life, but I also created a light & dark UI version of it. #dailyui 004

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
