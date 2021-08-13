ZeaFonts

Ephidona Typeface

Ephidona Typeface logotype wordmark typography typeface ui illustration design branding modern minimalist logo designs display font logo font
Ephidona is high contrast serif font features a mixed modern-classic design. Ephidona support multilingual languages, numbers, punctuation and alternative-ligatures.

Create unique & beautiful logotype, use it as an elegant solution for your next magazine layout, or choose Ephidona for any graphics that require a sleek look with a elegant flair.

https://zeafonts.com/font/display/ephidona/

