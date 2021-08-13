🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Ricky Zollinger Media is a trailblazing video production company specializing in performance - driven marketing videos. At RZM, it’s all about amplifying client brands and their bottom line in a way that will turn heads.
www.rickyzollingermedia.com
CHALLENGE
Since RZM is known for creating videos that are new, exciting and never done before, we needed to create a look that would showcase their unique video style and move away from anything ‘‘ordinary’’.
Client: Ricky Zollinger Media
Scope of work: Logo Design, Visual Identity, and Web Design