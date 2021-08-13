ABOUT

Ricky Zollinger Media is a trailblazing video production company specializing in performance - driven marketing videos. At RZM, it’s all about amplifying client brands and their bottom line in a way that will turn heads.

www.rickyzollingermedia.com

CHALLENGE

Since RZM is known for creating videos that are new, exciting and never done before, we needed to create a look that would showcase their unique video style and move away from anything ‘‘ordinary’’.

Client: Ricky Zollinger Media

Scope of work: Logo Design, Visual Identity, and Web Design