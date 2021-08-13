Sprinkles Media

RICKY ZOLLINGER MEDIA ux seo writing seo print design ui agency copywriting advertising marketing art direction visual identity logo design web design brand identity logo branding graphic design
  1. RZM_website_mockup2.jpg
  2. Behance_photos-04.png
  3. Behance_photos-01.png
  4. BC_Mockup2_small.jpg

ABOUT
Ricky Zollinger Media is a trailblazing video production company specializing in performance - driven marketing videos. At RZM, it’s all about amplifying client brands and their bottom line in a way that will turn heads.
www.rickyzollingermedia.com

CHALLENGE
Since RZM is known for creating videos that are new, exciting and never done before, we needed to create a look that would showcase their unique video style and move away from anything ‘‘ordinary’’.

Client: Ricky Zollinger Media
Scope of work: Logo Design, Visual Identity, and Web Design

