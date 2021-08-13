Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tetiana Elert

Daddy bear and baby bears

Tetiana Elert
Tetiana Elert
  • Save
Daddy bear and baby bears arctic 2d travel animals childrens illustration design bears family character art vector illustration
Download color palette

Hello, friends!
Daddy bear and baby bears. My favorite fragment of a children's book "Travel to the Arctic" :)

Tetiana Elert
Tetiana Elert

More by Tetiana Elert

View profile
    • Like