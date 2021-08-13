Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DailyUI 003 - Landing Page

DailyUI 003 - Landing Page daily ui 3 daily ui 003 ui design dailyui pet landing page pet dog puppy landing page landingpage landing dailyui003 dailyuichallenge uidesign uichallenge ui html design css codepen
A landing page for my bear puppy Coconut. Built with HTML and CSS.

https://codepen.io/anniedotexe/pen/poPYWbp

