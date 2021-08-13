Muhammad Zaim Maulana

Food Delivery App - Foodies Corner

Food Delivery App - Foodies Corner interface mobile app design design uiux uidesign ui
Hi Folks...
This time I explored a mobile app design. This app is called Foodies Corner that can help people find places to eat around them. They can also order food or pick up the food themselves.

I'd love it if you give the feedback in comment.

I hope you enjoy it and thank you.

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
