Papagayo

Papagayo is a Nonprofit Organization dedicated to helping Venezuelan children in need.I was happy to help by designing their corporate identity. Logo, icon, colour palet, to do and not to do list, graphic elements and fonts to use, all together in a colourful style guide.

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
