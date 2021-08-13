aefirit

Green Fox Logo

aefirit
aefirit
  • Save
Green Fox Logo bird swam dove for sale branding nutrition diet nature grass simple logo abstract plant eco healthy ecological leaf leaves green fox
Download color palette

A semi-abstract representation of a fox inspired by nature. The design consists of the simplification of the animal's head in combination with an ecological theme. The bright and cheerful colors bring the design to life, which together with the structure of the logo based on curved lines give a positive and healthy personality to the design.

Thank you for watching! :)

This logo is ready for sale here:
Buy This Logo

Also, you can see all my logos for sale here:
See Catalog

aefirit
aefirit

More by aefirit

View profile
    • Like