Calculator - DailyUI

Hello guys😎,
I just designed my fourth challenge the day which is a calculator.
I feel amazed designing this and I am very happy to be a part of #DailyUI #calculator challenge member because its really building me up.
Please kindly like and follow to encourage me push forward.
Thank you 🙏