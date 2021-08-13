BAIT | Fishing Logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello,
As a freelance logo designer, I’m always pushing myself to go beyond a client's expectations. After some hard work, it’s good to look back and appreciate the hard work done and see the many clients who got happy with a new brand refresh. It's been an awesome adventure of designing since I started.
My first priority is to ensure the satisfaction of clients. I will fully commit myself to your project. I offer you unique, fun and creative graphics to turn your project into a work of art. After getting started I will supply you unlimited revision until you feel satisfied because your satisfaction is my goal. In this project, I’d like to share some of my most recent and also personal favorite logos made for real clients. Not all of these were selected as their final logo but half of these got approved some time back.
I’ll invite you to check out my profile to see the other projects. As always I’d like to hear which one of these is your favorite.
Whatsapp : +880 177 4384 117
Gmail : tanbinmortuza@gmail.com
Behance : https://behance.net/tanbin17
dribbble : https://dribbble.com/tanbin17
Linkedin : https://linkedin.com/in/tanbin17
Fiverr : https://www.fiverr.com/share/X7GD1k
Interested in working with me?
I'm currently open to new freelance opportunities.
All my work is high quality, clean and professional, aiming to exceed your expectations and target your audiences. You are most welcome to offer me or any kind of graphics project.
Fiverr : https://www.fiverr.com/share/X7GD1k
I'm Experienced with :
* Logo & Business Card Design
* Flyer & Poster Design
* T-shirt Design
* Product Label Design
Wishing you all a healthy and creative weekend. Thank You!