Logo design for hiring platform | Fintalent.io

Logo design for hiring platform | Fintalent.io
Hi Dribbblers!👋,

Today’s shot presents my logo design for Fintalent.io - a hiring and project platform that enables you to access M&A, Strategy and FinTech professionals.

You can also check out the logo on the website Fintalent.io

🔥 I would appreciate any feedback you might have.

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
