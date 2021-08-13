Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kat Goodloe

Fangirl's Guide to the Universe Covers

Kat Goodloe
Kat Goodloe
  • Save
Fangirl's Guide to the Universe Covers gaming video games editorial illustration typography character illustration hand drawn type space fandom custom type book cover design nerd geeky fan girl sam maggs journal cover lettering character design cover illustration book cover illustration
Download color palette

One of my biggest illustration jobs to date! A book cover with 30 interior illustrations, including endpapers. Plus, a companion journal cover with 50+ interior illos. This project made my lifetime and I hope to keep landing such cool clients!!

Kat Goodloe
Kat Goodloe

More by Kat Goodloe

View profile
    • Like