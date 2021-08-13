Rita

Single Property Landing Page for Carrillion Nigeria

Carrillion Nigeria is a real estate construction company in Lagos Nigeria. This is a single property Landing page. design goal was to increase costumer engagement and retention. We redesigned the entire website to a highly interactive UI and Mobile responsive wordpress website with sliders and Video landing pages

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
