Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Larisa S.

Limare Cosmetics Brand Logo

Larisa S.
Larisa S.
  • Save
Limare Cosmetics Brand Logo gif brand logo adobe illustrator logo graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Practice shot, a log for a cosmetics company.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Larisa S.
Larisa S.

More by Larisa S.

View profile
    • Like