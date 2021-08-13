Evaly.com.bd || Product Details Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
A brand new Evaly (evaly.com.bd) with a fully new look! 🔥🔥🔥
We are ready to design phase by phase. As part of it currently, we are working on the "Product Details Page". A lot of brilliant features are on our board which will give you awesome experiences like:
- Voice Search (Working on full search experience)
- Frequently Bought Together
- Recommendation
- Video Description
- Customer Reviews on Product (Previously was shop only)
- Showing Product Arrival Dates
and more some hot 🔥 features, WORK IN PROGRESS 😎
Keep us in your prayers 💙🤍🖤
#evaly #evalydesign
#productdetails #believeinyou