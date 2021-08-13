Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Soban Awan

logotype construction

Soban Awan
Soban Awan
  • Save
logotype construction brand identity walkthroughprocess logotype branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

So, I like to show with you creative people how I constructed the logotype for the Urba studio logo. Yeah, showcasing the design construction is as important as the inspiration, and moodboard. Hope you people like the whole project, and I'm willing to see your valuable feedbacks.

Thank u

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Soban Awan
Soban Awan

More by Soban Awan

View profile
    • Like