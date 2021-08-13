cody custer

Waves of Sound | Hays Symphony 2021 Season Post Card

Waves of Sound | Hays Symphony 2021 Season Post Card graphic design vivid colors postcards concert postcard conceptual logo music in motion sound waves logo a day logo typography simple music
One of my favorite things to do each year is the Hays Symphony concert season designs.

Conceptually rather simple, Waves of Sound shows and altered form of their logo with pure colors and an elegent approach.

As a former musician who played with the Hays Symphony, it is a great honor to promote local high-level classical music.

Please check them out this year!

https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=hays%20symphony.

