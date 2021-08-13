Waves of Sound | Hays Symphony 2021 Season Post Card

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
One of my favorite things to do each year is the Hays Symphony concert season designs.
Conceptually rather simple, Waves of Sound shows and altered form of their logo with pure colors and an elegent approach.
As a former musician who played with the Hays Symphony, it is a great honor to promote local high-level classical music.
Please check them out this year!
https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=hays%20symphony.