Catalog Book design for Jarvis Cutting Tools.

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫.

In May of 2014, Sara left Atlanta, GA and moved to Dover, NH. There, she was hired as Jarvis’ first in-house graphic designer. Right away, she was assigned to the task of creating the Jarvis brand. This meant establishing a corporate color palette, brand guidelines, and updating all print/digital marketing materials to be intelligent, informative, innovative, and unique in the manufacturing industry.

This was Sara’s first ever, “true” re-branding project experience for a company. And from that moment on, Sara knew that this was the find of work that she enjoyed the most!