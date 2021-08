Catalog Book design for Jarvis Cutting Tools.

๐๐ž๐ฐ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ง๐๐š๐ซ๐ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ญ๐š๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐œ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ๐จ๐ฅ ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ฎ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ซ.

In May of 2014, Sara left Atlanta, GA and moved to Dover, NH. There, she was hired as Jarvisโ€™ first in-house graphic designer. Right away, she was assigned to the task of creating the Jarvis brand. This meant establishing a corporate color palette, brand guidelines, and updating all print/digital marketing materials to be intelligent, informative, innovative, and unique in the manufacturing industry.

This was Saraโ€™s first ever, โ€œtrueโ€ re-branding project experience for a company. And from that moment on, Sara knew that this was the find of work that she enjoyed the most!