Final version- Urba studio logo

Final version- Urba studio logo halamadrid fresh design studio combination mark minimal logo branding graphic design
This the final version that I got for a studio logo, based in Madrid.
This is quite minimal, fresh, and brandable.
Let me know your thoughts about it.

Thank u

Credit: Soban Awan
Email: sobanawan789@gmail.com

